Fact or Fiction: M&M's getting rid of candy mascots?

You may have heard that M&amp;M's is getting rid of its iconic cartoon mascots after last year's makeover caused controversy.
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jan 24, 2023
It's true.

In 2021, M&M's made over the characters, including getting rid of the green candy's high-heeled boots and the brown candy's stilettos.

It also added a purple M&M to represent acceptance and inclusivity.

But some conservatives accused M&M's of being "woke."

So in a tweet Monday, the company says the last thing it wants to be is polarizing.

It announced it's replacing the candy mascots with actress Maya Rudolph.

