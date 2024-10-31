Fact or Fiction: Lots of memes of fake Halloween costumes

(KGTV) — Halloween season means the internet is being flooded with images of fake Spirit costume packages.

Just to be clear, these are all fiction.

One is a “Sandwich Artist” which says it comes with a shirt, visor, and opinions about the sub you're ordering.

Fans of Duolingo might get excited by a costume of the language app's signature owl.

But it’s just a digital creation.

You may also stumble onto an image of a desktop 3-D printer costume.

The package says it's ultra-fast

It's also ultra fake.

You can find a collection of fake costume images at this link.