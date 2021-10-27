Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Lost hiker ignores calls from rescue crew?

items.[0].videoTitle
A story you may have seen claims a lost hiker ignored calls from rescue crews because they didn't recognize the phone number.
Posted at 7:57 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 22:57:32-04

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims a lost hiker ignored calls from rescue crews because they didn't recognize the phone number.

It's actually true.

The hiker was reported missing last week after they failed to return from a trek on Mount Elbert in Colorado.

The Lake County Search and Rescue team says they repeatedly tried calling the hiker's cell phone.

But the person never answered because they didn't recognize the number.

The hiker did safely return to their place of lodging 24 hours later, with no idea anyone had been looking for them.

Officials say if you ever get lost while hiking, always answer your phone.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!