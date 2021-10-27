Fact or Fiction: Lost hiker ignores calls from rescue crew?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims a lost hiker ignored calls from rescue crews because they didn't recognize the phone number.

It's actually true.

The hiker was reported missing last week after they failed to return from a trek on Mount Elbert in Colorado.

The Lake County Search and Rescue team says they repeatedly tried calling the hiker's cell phone.

But the person never answered because they didn't recognize the number.

The hiker did safely return to their place of lodging 24 hours later, with no idea anyone had been looking for them.

Officials say if you ever get lost while hiking, always answer your phone.