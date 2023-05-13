Fact or Fiction: 'Look who died' message comes from a friend?

(KGTV) — You may have gotten a message on social media that appears to be from a friend saying "Look who died in an accident, I think you know him. Sorry."

The message contains a link, but don't click on it because it's not legit.

The scammer who sent it wants to take over your account or infect it with malware.

The reason the message appears to be from a friend is because they were likely hacked using the same trick.

If you ever get a cryptic post that appears to be from someone you know, contact them first before clicking on any link.