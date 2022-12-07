Fact or Fiction: Little Debbie going out of business?

(KGTV) - Posts going around the internet and social media claim snack cake company Little Debbie is going out of business.

That would be especially cruel this time of year, considering Little Debbie makes the popular Christmas Tree Cakes.

But the story is fiction.

The rumor appears to come from a September article in the military news publication Stars and Stripes detailing how Little Debbie snack cakes will no longer be sold on military bases.

But that has no bearing on the general public, and Little Debbie products will continue to be sold at your local grocery store.