Fact or Fiction: LeBron has faced 35 percent of all-time NBA players?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Lebron James’ talent is unquestioned and he's easily considered one of the top five basketball players ever.

But it's not just how good he is, it's that James has played for so long.

After Wednesday’s win, the Lakers tweeted that James has now played against a whopping 35% of everyone who has ever played in the NBA.

This is fact.

The sports reference website Stathead says there have been about 4,800 players to play at least one game in the NBA.

James has faced almost 1,800 players in his 21 seasons.

Still, that's not the record.

Vince Carter played 22 seasons and faced 37% of those who have ever suited up in the NBA.

