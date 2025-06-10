FACT OR FICTION: Lawmakers pass bill to ban "chemtrails?"

A story you may have heard claims lawmakers in Louisiana have passed a bill banning "chemtrails," which don't exist.

And it's true.

"Chemtrails" is the term for a conspiracy theory that claims the white lines left behind by an aircraft are the intentional release of chemicals into the atmosphere.

In reality, it's condensed water vapor made by the exhaust of aircraft engines.

Louisiana lawmakers have sent a bill to the governor banning the release of chemicals into the atmosphere to affect the weather or climate.

A similar measure is already law in Tennessee and is on the table in more than a dozen other states.

Scientists and federal agencies all agree "chemtrails" don't exist.