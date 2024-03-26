Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Late Night with the Devil made $666,666 at the box office Sunday?

A story that seems hard to believe claims the horror movie Late Night with the Devil made $666,666 at the box office Sunday.
Posted at 8:17 PM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 23:17:08-04

It's apparently true.

According to Variety, the independent film finished 6th at the box office over the weekend, earning a total of $2.8 million.

That includes $666,666 Sunday.

666 is of course the symbol of the devil in modern popular culture.

Fortunately, if you're looking to ward off evil spirits, the number one movie over the weekend was Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

