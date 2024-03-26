Fact or Fiction: Late Night with the Devil made $666,666 at the box office Sunday?

(KGTV) — A story that seems hard to believe claims the horror movie Late Night with the Devil made $666,666 at the box office Sunday.

It's apparently true.

According to Variety, the independent film finished 6th at the box office over the weekend, earning a total of $2.8 million.

That includes $666,666 Sunday.

666 is of course the symbol of the devil in modern popular culture.

Fortunately, if you're looking to ward off evil spirits, the number one movie over the weekend was Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

