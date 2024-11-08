Fact or Fiction: Last Blockbuster video store closed?

(KGTV)— A story on social media claims the last Blockbuster Video store in Bend, Oregon closed on Halloween.

But that's fiction.

The Central Oregon Daily News contacted the store and was told it's not closing.

At its peak, Blockbuster had more than 9,000 stores worldwide and more than 84,000 employees.

But online streaming killed the business.

The final store in Bend, Oregon is locally run and is now a popular tourist attraction.

It stocks around 1,200 titles and reportedly has thousands of members who regularly rent movies.

