Fact or Fiction: Las Vegas Sphere flashed an error message?

Posted at 8:16 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 23:16:45-04

(KGTV) — An image going around social media claims to show the Las Vegas Sphere displaying a Windows error message.

One post includes the caption "Oh great, Windows crashed and the Vegas globe now just shows the blue screen of death."

But the picture is a fake.

The MSG Sphere is 366 feet tall, 516 feet wide, and covered with more than a million hockey puck-sized LEDs that can be programmed to flash dynamic imagery.

But forensic experts all agree the error message image is a fake.

The venue, which is located at the Venetian, will officially open with a series of U2 concerts in September.

