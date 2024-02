(KGTV) — An image going around social media claims to show the Las Vegas Sphere displaying a Windows error message.

One X user captioned it "Microsoft ruined the Las Vegas Sphere."

The post has already gotten millions of views.

But, much like when it first surfaced last summer, it's a fake.

Forensic experts all agree the error message is clearly an altered picture.

The website Snopes even reached out to Sphere Entertainment" for comment and the company confirmed the picture was digitally edited.