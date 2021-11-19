Fact or Fiction: Lancaster station selling gas for $6.99?

(KGTV) — A picture going around social media claims to show a gas station in the Los Angeles town of Lancaster selling regular gas for $6.99, Plus for $7.90, Premium for $8.90, and Diesel for a jaw-dropping $9.90 a gallon.

But it's fiction.

Follow-up pictures posted by other Twitter users show the Circle K gas station in question is surrounded by a fence and not open yet.

It is speculated the sky-high gas prices are posted so no one even tries to stop there to fill up.

Gas at the other two Circle K gas stations in Lancaster is currently averaging about $4.70 a gallon.

