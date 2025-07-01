Fact or Fiction: LA tow truck drivers targeting ICE vehicles?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A post going around social media claims tow truck drivers in Los Angeles are stalking ICE convoys, so they can tow away all the unmarked ICE vans that get parked incorrectly.

But that's fiction.

The fact-check website Snopes looked into it and found the post originated from a satirical Facebook page called The Halfway Post.

Under its description, it says, “The Halfway Post is America's #1 source of Dada news. I don't just report the facts, I improve them.”

Snopes found no reports from any legitimate media outlet of tow truck drivers going after ice vehicles.