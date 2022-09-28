Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Kyrsten Sinema appeared at Trump rally?

A video going around social media appears to show Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona introducing former President Donald Trump at a rally.
Posted at 7:38 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 22:38:45-04

The video shows Sinema in a white outfit holding a People Magazine.

But it's a fake.

It was created by altering real footage of a Trump rally in 2015 when a woman joined him on stage holding up a copy of People Magazine.

Sinema did anger some Democrats by speaking at Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell's event September 26th at the University of Louisville.

But she has never appeared at a Donald Trump rally.

