Fact or Fiction: Kellogg's mascot to become trans woman?

(KGTV) — A meme going around social media appears to be the headline of a CNN article proclaiming Kellogg's has decided to make the Rice Krispies mascot "Pop" of Snap, Crackle and Pop fame a trans woman.

But that's fiction.

The fake headline caught fire on Facebook and has been re-posted thousands of times.

It's not clear exactly who created the fake headline, but it emerged from a right-wing forum known for creating bogus memes.

To be clear, Kellogg's never made such an announcement and CNN never published the story.

