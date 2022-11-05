Fact or Fiction: Kanye figure removed while Hitler stays?

(KGTV) — A Twitter account named Street Media posted that Kanye West's figure was removed from Madame Toussauds Wax Museum for antisemitism, but Adolf Hitler's figure is still there.

The post was retweeted thousands of times.

But it's fiction.

It is true that West's figure was removed from Madame Tussauds in London in October after the rapper made a series of antisemitic statements.

But the Hitler figure shown in the tweet was removed from public viewing back in 2016.

A separate Hitler figure at Madame Tussauds in Berlin was beheaded after its public unveiling in 2008 and was taken off display.

