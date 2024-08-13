Fact or Fiction: Kamala Harris faking crowd size using AI?

(KGTV) — Former President Donald Trump is accusing Vice President Kamala Harris of faking her crowd size.

As evidence, Trump posted a photo over the weekend of a massive crowd at a Harris rally in Michigan which he claims was created with AI.

But that is fiction.

There are numerous videos from the August 7 event at an airport hangar near Detroit, which was attended by thousands of people who spilled onto the tarmac near Air Force Two.

UC Berkeley digital forensics expert Hany Farid posted on Linkedin that he analyzed the photo and found no evidence it was AI-generated or digitally altered.

He also said the text on the signs and plane show no evidence of generative AI.

