(KGTV) — A meme you may have seen claimed June 21st contained a once-in-a-lifetime event.

The meme states "At 21 minutes past 9 this evening, it will be the 21st minute of the 21st hour of the 21st day of the 21st week of the 21st year of the 21st century."

But that is obviously fiction. The 21st day of the 21st week doesn't even make sense considering weeks only have seven days.

Secondly, the 21st week of any year occurs in May. June 21st falls on the 25th week.