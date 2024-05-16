Fact or Fiction: Judge rules tacos and burritos are sandwiches?

(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims a judge has ruled that tacos and burritos are sandwiches.

It’s true.

Indiana judge Craig Bobay made the ruling involving a dispute over a strip mall.

In 2022, the owner of a Mexican restaurant wanted to move into a Fort Wayne strip mall.

But that mall has an agreement with the neighborhood that only restaurants that sell "made-to-order" or "subway style" sandwiches" will be allowed.

So the case went to court and the judge ruled tacos and burritos are Mexican-style sandwiches, so the restaurant isn't breaking the rules.

