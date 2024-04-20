Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Jets quarterback Aaron Rogers facing lifetime suspension?

An ad popping up on Facebook says Jets quarterback Aaron Rogers is facing a lifetime suspension.
Posted at 7:56 PM, Apr 19, 2024
Clicking on that ad takes you to an article that appears to be from Fox News saying the NFL is investigating Rogers' "suspiciously speedy" recovery.

Rogers tore his achilles tendon in the Jets first game of the season last year.

But this whole thing is fiction.

The article actually comes from cickross.com, not Fox News.

The story was made up to promote a scam for Bloom CBD Gummies which the article falsely links to Rogers' recovery.

