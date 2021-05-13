Fact or Fiction: Jenner didn't vote in Nov. Election?

(KGTV) -- In an interview with CNN, Republican gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner said she didn’t vote last November.

Jenner told Dana Bash there was no point in voting for president since this is such an overwhelmingly blue state, and none of the propositions excited her.

So she played golf instead.

But that’s fiction.

Politico pulled the record at the Los Angeles County Clerk, and found Jenner did indeed vote in the November 3rd election.

A Jenner campaign advisor says the candidate voted on some local issues, and that she was responding only to the question about voting for president.

