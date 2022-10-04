Fact or Fiction: Jaywalking legal in California?

(KGTV) - A story you may have heard claims jaywalking will now be legal in California.

That's true, although not quite yet.

On Sept. 30, Governor Gavin Newsom signed "The Freedom To Walk Act."

Starting January 1, 2023, you'll be allowed to cross the street outside of an intersection as long as it's safe to do so.

According to the language of the law, officers can cite a jaywalker "only when a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision."

Supporters of the new law say jaywalking tickets are disproportionately given to people of color and low-income individuals who can't afford the tickets.

Critics say jaywalking is a safety hazard.