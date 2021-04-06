Fact or Fiction: Japanese law against walking on escalator?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An unusual story caught our eye. It claims walking on an escalator is being banned in part of Japan.

This is true.

A prefecture north of Tokyo has passed a new ordinance. Starting October 1, escalator passengers will be required to stand in place while going up or down.

According to the Japan Elevator Association, there were 805 reported cases of people being hurt walking or running on escalators in Japan between January 2018 and December 2019.

It's not clear how much the new rule will help, though. It carries no penalty for users or operators who violate it.