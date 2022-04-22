Fact or Fiction: Japan made an electric car in the 1940s?

(KGTV) — High gas prices and concerns about the environment have made the move toward electric cars bigger than ever right now.

But a post going around social media claims Japan developed an electric car that could go 124 miles in a single charge all the way back in 1949.

Although some of the details are wrong, the basic premise is fact.

The car was made by a company that eventually merged with Nissan.

According to Nissan's website, the Tama electric car was rolled out in 1947 when Japan was facing a shortage of oil following World War II.

The car had a driving range of nearly 60 miles and a maximum speed of 22 mph. It lasted until 1951.