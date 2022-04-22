Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Japan made an electric car in the 1940s?

Fact or Fiction: Japan made an electric car in the 1940s?
Posted at 9:04 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 00:04:46-04

(KGTV) — High gas prices and concerns about the environment have made the move toward electric cars bigger than ever right now.

But a post going around social media claims Japan developed an electric car that could go 124 miles in a single charge all the way back in 1949.

Although some of the details are wrong, the basic premise is fact.

The car was made by a company that eventually merged with Nissan.

According to Nissan's website, the Tama electric car was rolled out in 1947 when Japan was facing a shortage of oil following World War II.

The car had a driving range of nearly 60 miles and a maximum speed of 22 mph. It lasted until 1951.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!