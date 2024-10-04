Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: James Webb Space Telescope spotted large object moving towards Earth?

Post being spread across social media claim the James Webb Space Telescope spotted a large object about 10 light years away moving toward Earth.
The posts claim the telescope captured the object changing its trajectory in an unnatural manner indicating it must be some sort of extraterrestrial life.

But there is currently no evidence of this.

The website Snopes did a major fact check and the only sources of information on the object are UFO and alien content creators.

There hasn't been any official word on it from NASA, other space agencies or any branch of Congress.

