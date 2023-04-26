Fact or Fiction: Italian city banning selfies?

(KGTV) - An unusual story you may have seen claims a popular Italian city is banning people from taking selfies.

It's true.

Portofino, a small town on the Italian Riviera, has introduced no-waiting zones where tourists are prohibited from taking pictures.

People who spend too much time in the zones could be fined $300.

The selfie ban comes in response to what Portofino's mayor described as "anarchic chaos" caused by tourists who snarl traffic and block streets to take pictures in the tiny city.

The ban runs daily from 10:30 am to 6 pm in two picturesque spots that have become famous on Instagram.

