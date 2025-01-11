Fact or Fiction: Italian city banning residents from getting sick?

(KGTV) — An unusual story you may have seen claims an Italian city is banning residents from getting sick.

It's true, but not literally.

The mayor of the town of Belcastro issued a proclamation instructing residents not to get any sickness that requires medical assistance and to not get into accidents that could endanger their health.

Belcastro is one of the poorest regions in Italy and the goal of the tongue-in-cheek rule is to raise awareness of the area's lack of access to healthcare.

The mayor says there is no emergency room available overnight and on holidays and the healthcare clinic is frequently closed.

