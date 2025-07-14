Fact or Fiction: Is 'Uno' coming to Las Vegas casinos?

Over the weekend, DraftKings posted on X that the beloved card game UNO is officially being added as a table game in Las Vegas casinos.

But that's not what's happening.

The Palms Casino is temporarily opening the ‘UNO Social Club’, complete with a dealer to shuffle and distribute the cards.

But it's not open to the public.

Rather, it's a promotion allowing one winner and their guests to enjoy the space and stay in an UNO-themed penthouse this weekend.

There is no gambling involved in the UNO experience, which would be illegal since UNO is not an approved game.

Mattel does say that other ‘UNO Social Clubs’ will pop up around the country later this year.

