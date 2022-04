(KGTV) - On April 1, Twitter's verified account posted that the social media platform was working on an edit button.

The idea of being able to edit your tweets is clearly popular, and the post has been liked more than a million times and retweeted more than 100,000 times.

But there is good reason to be skeptical.

April 1, of course, was April Fools Day.

When asked about the post by the media, Twitter issued a statement saying, "We cannot confirm or deny, but we may edit our statement later."