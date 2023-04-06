Fact or Fiction: Is Trump's actual mugshot going around?

An image going around claims to show the mug shot taken of former President Donald Trump that allegedly was withheld from the public.

But it's fiction.

Trump didn't actually take a mug shot during his booking and arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court.

But that hasn't stopped people from putting out phony mug shots, in some cases using artificial intelligence.

The former President himself is even getting into the act.

He's selling a t-shirt featuring an artificially created mugshot above the phrase “Not Guilty."