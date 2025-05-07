Fact or Fiction: Is there going to be a musical about Luigi Mangione?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a musical is about to come out about Luigi Mangione, the young man accused of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

This one's true.

Luigi The Musical is set to open in June in San Francisco.

According to the website, the musical is a comedy and not a celebration of violence of any kind.

In the show, Mangione shares a prison with real-life inmates Sam Bankman-Fried and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The website says the show serves as a critique of the men and the institutions that enabled them.

There will be five performances starting June 13 at San Francisco's Taylor Street Theater.

All five are sold out, although more dates are reportedly set to be announced soon.