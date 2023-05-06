Fact or Fiction: Is there a best city for gardening in the buff for World Naked Gardening Day?

(KGTV) — May 6th is World Naked Gardening Day.

So we looked to see if there's actually a ranking of the best cities for gardening in the buff.

Of course there is.

Lawnstarter.com ranked 200 big cities on criteria ranging from nudist population, to weather, to indecent exposure laws, to gardener-friendliness.

Miami came out on top, followed by Austin, Atlanta, and Philadelphia.

California was well represented with Los Angeles coming in 5th, Orange 6th and Pasadena 7th.

San Diego came in a solid 12th.

West Valley, Utah ranked dead last.

