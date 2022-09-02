Fact or Fiction: Is Starbucks going cashless starting Oct. 1?

(KGTV) — A picture going around social media appears to show a sign saying Starbucks is going cashless starting October 1.

The picture is real, but the claim is fiction.

One non-corporately owned Starbucks in Bradford, England is going cashless and posted the sign.

But it is limited to that location.

The company even released a statement to the media saying "Starbucks has no plans to go cashless across our U.K., U.S., or Canada stores and we want to shut down any inaccuracies or further speculation on this matter."