Fact or Fiction: Is Putin and Hitler on the cover of Time Magazine?

(KGTV) - An image going around social media claims to show two covers from the upcoming issue of Time magazine comparing Vladimir Putin to Adolph Hitler.

In both covers, a slice of Hitler's face is superimposed over Putin's with "The Return Of History" titled underneath it.

But the covers are fiction.

The real cover does indeed say "The Return Of History."

But the image shows a group of soldiers riding in a Russian tank.

Artist Patrick Mulder, who created the fake covers, said he felt the real one was uninspired and lacked conviction.

But Mulder says he never intended for people to think his creations were real.

