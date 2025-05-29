FACT OR FICTION: Is Harvard offering 'How to Recognize a Dictatorship Takeover 101'?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A post all over social media claims Harvard is offering a free college course online called ‘How to Recognize a Dictatorship Takeover 101'.

That's fiction.

However, Harvard is offering a free online course about American government, the Constitution and how it influences U.S. political culture.

Although Harvard is currently in a battle with President Trump, the instructor told the website Snopes the course has been around for years and was not created in response to recent events.

The website NewsGuard reviewed all 167 of the courses offered by Harvard on its free education platform, and none were entitled ‘How to Recognize a Dictatorship Takeover 101'.