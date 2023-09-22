FACT OR FICTION: Is Ha-Seong Kim dating Taylor Swift?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story that caught fire on social media claims music superstar Taylor Swift is dating Padres infielder Ha Seong Kim.

It's fiction.

It all started in mid-September when San Diego-based sports writer Al Scott posted on X that the two have been "quietly hanging out."

The post quickly gained attention and even got buzz in South Korea, where Kim is from.

But Scott was just playfully referencing a previous dating rumor involving Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs who were also said to be "quietly hanging out."

Scott posted a follow-up on X making it clear he was just being sarcastic.