FACT OR FICTION: Is Disneyland moving to Texas?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A headline you may have seen in recent days claims Disneyland is moving from California to Texas.

Not surprisingly, that's not true.

All you have to do is read the actual article beneath the headline in the story posted by the website, Inside the Magic.

It describes the various ways Disneyland is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

About half-way through the article, it talks about how Disneyland brought a 70th anniversary hot air balloon to Dallas and even links to social media videos of people who checked it out.

But there is no mention of moving the Disneyland park from its home in Anaheim