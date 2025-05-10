FACT OR FICTION: Is Burger King going to defend Whopper ads in federal court?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims Burger King will have to go to federal court to defend its Whopper ads.

It's true.

Nineteen people are suing Burger King, claiming its ads show Whoppers about 35% larger and with more than double the meat of the actual burger.

The suit was originally filed in 2022 and this week, a judge ruled the case will move forward.

The plaintiffs are asking for the money Burger King earned from the alleged false advertising and for the company to correct the deceptive behavior.

In court documents, Burger King says its photographers used the same beef patties its restaurants serve to customers, and they only "styled sandwiches more beautifully."

