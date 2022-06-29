Fact or Fiction: Is Bed Bath and Beyond turning down the AC?

(KGTV) - A story you may have seen claims Bed Bath and Beyond is accused of turning off the air conditioning at its stores to save money.

It's true.

According to a new report from Bank of America, Bed Bath and Beyond has cut air conditioning in an effort to quickly lower expenses amid slumping sales.

Analysts from B of A say they made the discovery during store visits.

But a spokesperson for Bed Bath and Beyond says corporate never demanded any of its stores turn down the air.

Regardless, the chain's sales are certainly cold, down 22% in the last quarter.