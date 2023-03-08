Fact or Fiction: Is actor Ben Savage running for Congress?

(KGTV) - A story you may have heard claims actor Ben Savage from the TGIF hit 'Boy Meets World' is running for Congress.

It's true.

In an Instagram post, the 42-year-old Democrat announced he's running for the seat held by Rep. Adam Schiff.

Schiff is leaving to run for the retiring Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat.

This is not Savage's first foray into politics.

He made a failed run for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council last year.

Ben Savage became a household name in the 90s for his role as Cory Matthews on 'Boy Meets World' from 1993 - 2000.

He's the younger brother of 'The Wonder Years' star Fred Savage.