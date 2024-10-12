Fact or Fiction: Is a photo of flooding in the Sahara Desert real?

(KGTV) — A picture you may have seen claims to show flooding in the Sahara Desert.

Some people are saying this must be the work of Photoshop, but it's real.

Two days of heavy rain in southeastern Morocco in September caused flooding in the Sahara for the first time in fifty years.

This is one of the driest places in the world and it rarely experiences rain in the late summer.

The images created by the flooding are striking with water covering areas filled with palm trees and sand dunes.

The Moroccan government says the two days of rainfall exceeded the yearly average in several areas.

