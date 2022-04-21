Fact or Fiction: Is 4/20 a penal code section for marijuana use?

(KGTV) — 4/20 is a day synonymous with smoking marijuana, but why?

Some say 420 is the penal code section for marijuana use in California.

But that's fiction.

Section 420.1 refers to obstructing entry on public land.

Another rumor is that 420 is the police radio code for "Marijuana smoking in progress."

Again not true.

The only police radio code we found that uses 420 is in Las Vegas and it's used for a homicide.

So what's the truth?

4-20 actually came into being in 1971 at San Rafael High School in Northern California.

That's the time a group of pot smoking students met each day to smoke up.