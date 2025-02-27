Fact or Fiction: iPhone bug linked 'Trump' to 'racist'?

A story that has gotten a lot of buzz claims Apple's voice-to-text function on some iPhones replaced the word "racist" with the word "Trump.”

It's true.

Some iPhone users reported that when they spoke the word "racist" the automatic dictation system typed "Trump" before quickly correcting to the word "racist."

Apple is blaming it on a glitch that happened with words that contained an “R” consonant.

The company didn't specify what caused the bug, but says it is now fixed.

The White House has yet to comment.