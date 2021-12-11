Fact or Fiction: Investing in LEGOS more lucrative than gold?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims a new study has found investing in LEGOS is more lucrative than gold.

It's true.

Researchers at the Higher School of Economics in Russia found the market for secondhand LEGOS rises in value 11% annually.

That's a better rate of return than gold, stocks, bonds, stamps, and wine.

The study looked at the prices of 2,322 LEGO sets from 1987 to 2015.

All the sets in question were new and unopened, so we're not talking about the old, used LEGOS in your garage.

Scarcity and special editions make a set more valuable.

The most expensive sets include the Millennium Falcon, Death Star II and Imperial Star Destroyer from Star Wars, as well as the Taj Mahal.