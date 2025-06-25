Fact or Fiction: In-N-Out offering free food to ICE agents?

An image going around social media claims to show a sign at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant that says, "Free burgers for all ICE agents in uniform, thank you for your service."

This has led to a mixed reaction, with some praising the chain's support of ICE and others outraged and calling for a boycott.

But it's much ado about nothing, because the image is fake.

A spokesperson for In-N-Out told Snopes the sign circulating on social media was generated by AI and is not posted in its restaurants.

Snopes also points out that the watermark at the bottom of the image is a tip-off.

It says the word "Grok,” which is the X platform's AI assistant that creates phony images.