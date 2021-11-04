Fact or Fiction: In-N-Out cup printed with ‘Let's go Brandon’?

(KGTV) — A photo going around social media claims to show an In-N-Out cup with ‘Let's go Brandon’ printed on the inside rim at the bottom.

‘Let's go Brandon' is a euphemism for a derogatory comment about President Joe Biden.

But the photograph is a hoax.

In-N-Out does print bible verses on the bottom of its cups.

But it never prints political messages.

Through the years, many people have used photoshop to create pictures of the cups with a variety of messages, including one that said "Hail Satan."

But they are all fake.