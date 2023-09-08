Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Image shows Nun Moth?

An image making the rounds on social media claims to show a Nun Moth. The insect appears to have a nightmarish face reminiscent of the 2018 horror film The Nun.
Many people are insisting this is an authentic insect.

But while Nun Moths" really do exist, the image is a fake.

The real Nun Moth has a distinctive black and white pattern, but nothing resembling the screaming face being sent around.

The fake image is the work of an English artist who created a series of imaginary insects based on elements of pop culture.

