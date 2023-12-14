Fact or Fiction: Image shows muscular Vladimir Putin with bulging veins?

(KGTV) — An image you may have seen online shows a comically muscular depiction of Russian President Vladimir Putin complete with bulging veins.

The image is reportedly the cover of a new calendar published by the Russian government.

And it's true.

Russia's state security service has come out with a 2024 fundraising calendar which is being mocked by much of the world.



Among other things, the calendar depicts a soldier sitting on a windowsill holding hands with a fairy tale character and, more alarmingly, a Russian special forces soldier watching the U.S. Capital building being attacked by a helicopter and drone.

