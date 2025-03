(KGTV) — An image being sent around social media allegedly shows a tweet made by President Donald Trump in 2012 that says "If the Dow drops 1,000 points in two days, the President should be impeached immediately!"

Just this week, the Dow fell more than 1,300 points on Monday and Tuesday combined.

But there is no evidence Donald Trump actually tweeted that.

Several outlets, including Reuters and Snopes, dug back through Trump's old posts and found no record of such a tweet.