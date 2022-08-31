Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Replacing a hybrid car's battery estimated at $30k

Posted at 12:15 PM, Aug 31, 2022
(KGTV) – A story generating a lot of conversation on social media claims to show a repair estimate of nearly $30,000 to replace the hybrid car battery for a Chevy Volt.

The picture is real but terribly misleading.

The $30,000 estimate was to replace the battery from a 2012 Chevy Volt.

The Volt itself is discontinued, and getting a replacement hybrid battery for a car that old from a third-party supplier is exorbitantly expensive.

The standard cost for most current hybrid batteries is $2,000 - $8,000, depending on the make and model.

